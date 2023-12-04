OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.92. OpGen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

