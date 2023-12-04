StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 4.4 %

WMC stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 352.98, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

