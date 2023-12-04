StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 4.4 %
WMC stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 352.98, a quick ratio of 352.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Mortgage Capital
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.