StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %
CNSL stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $502.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
