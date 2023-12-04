StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

CNSL stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $502.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $283.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $144,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

