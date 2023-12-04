Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152,493.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

