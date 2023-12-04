IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.66 and its 200 day moving average is $474.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

