StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of MARK opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Remark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Remark by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 638,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

