Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Maiden Trading Up 7.3 %
MHLD opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $193.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Maiden
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
