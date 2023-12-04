Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at $272,458.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,372 shares of company stock valued at $381,615. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

