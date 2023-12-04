SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

