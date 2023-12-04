Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

