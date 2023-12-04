Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.