Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Banco Macro stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.4262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.46%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

