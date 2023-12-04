Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNMP opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.59.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

