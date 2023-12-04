InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,370,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,541.70 per share, with a total value of $18,166,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,940,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,980,700,063.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,138 shares of company stock worth $48,603,745. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

