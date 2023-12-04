Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

