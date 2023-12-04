Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

