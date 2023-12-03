2,502 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

