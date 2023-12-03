Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $82.29 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $82,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $252.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.