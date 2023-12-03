Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93,953 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $62,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.