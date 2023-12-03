Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $74.65 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Snowflake worth $74,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,315,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

