Lcnb Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

IJR stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,053,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,020. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

