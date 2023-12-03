Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 151.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $20,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

NYSE URI opened at $501.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $505.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

