PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

ThornTree Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,069 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 8.1% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Up 3.5 %

PayPal stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 18,435,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,072,050. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

