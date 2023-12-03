Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,707. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.88.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

