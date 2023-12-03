Worm Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Worm Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10,028.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,161 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 80,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.58. 11,898,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

