Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 20,053,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935,538. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.