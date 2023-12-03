The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worm Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10,028.2% during the second quarter. Worm Capital LLC now owns 57,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,161 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 80,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 57,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 11,898,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

