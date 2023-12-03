CHI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,663,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,674,000. Acelyrin comprises approximately 16.8% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 2.74% of Acelyrin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLRN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. 993,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. Acelyrin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.