Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

