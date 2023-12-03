Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

