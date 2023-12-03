Prosight Management LP Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

