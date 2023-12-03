Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 3,481 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,593,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %

CARR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,044. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

