Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

