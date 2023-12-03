Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,403,000 after purchasing an additional 576,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $197.40 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

