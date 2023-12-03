Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eaton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $230.46. 1,605,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,634. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

