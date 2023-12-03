Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,931,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

