Lcnb Corp Buys 645 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 638,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 89,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,916,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.