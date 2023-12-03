Lcnb Corp Sells 1,393 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,774,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.