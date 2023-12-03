Woodson Capital Management LP Has $10.25 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises about 1.5% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 615.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 6,386,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,479. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

