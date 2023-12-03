Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,288 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. United Rentals makes up approximately 11.0% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $25.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $505.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

