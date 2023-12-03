Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by ThornTree Capital Partners LP

ThornTree Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60,145 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 14.6% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 90,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,454,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,448 shares of company stock worth $115,370,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.82. 15,276,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,364,395. The company has a market capitalization of $834.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.11 and a 200 day moving average of $299.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

