Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.