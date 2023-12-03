Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

