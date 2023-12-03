BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 504 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

COF stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

