Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,089,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 311,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 6,863,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,469. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRK. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

