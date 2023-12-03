Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 27.8%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SANM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 422,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,067. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 815,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

