Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $11.71 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,967,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,726. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.