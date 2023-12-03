Worm Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Worm Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 971.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,424,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,636 shares of company stock valued at $70,420,734. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

