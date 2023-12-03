Worm Capital LLC Has $943,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Worm Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 901.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $132,835,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $59,960,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 5,347,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,820. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

