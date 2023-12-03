iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.13. 5,396,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,004. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

